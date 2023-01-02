The Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku Mensah, is appealing to the Christian Community in the country to give their all in support of the construction of the National Cathedral in order to ensure that the project completes on time.

According to him, Ghana boasts of 21 million Christians and if the a million of this population commit themselves to donate Ghc100 a month towards the project, there will be enough funds to continue the project whose foundation works, he noted, have been completed.

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat stated that the State has done enough to support the National Cathedral project and that, it is time for Christians to show a great compassion towards it’s accomplishment.

Dr Mensah said these at the climax of three-day Bible National Cathedral Bible Reading Marathon Thanksgiving Service at the construction site of the National Cathedral.

The Executive Director of the Secretariat also revealed that government has paid a total of 339 million cedis towards the construction of the National Cathedral as of December 2022. This includes an amount of 113 million cedis paid directly to the consultant Adjei associates and consultancy, and 225 million cedis paid directly to the secretariat.

Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Ghana Secretariat on his part gave a status report on the project, thus, far. He noted that the site establishment has been completed and five cranes have been purchased and delivered to the site, three of which have been installed to date.

The NCG boss added that the secretariat has judiciously accounted for all funds it has received for the state or through donations and same has been submitted to Parliament.

“An area of about 70,000 square meters has been cleared, about 120 trees within the construction perimeter have been retained. Exiting services on site, electricity, water, sewage and telecommunication have been relocated.

“About 230 square meters of soil have been excavated and removed from site. About 1,400 square meters of concrete have been laid on the site so far and about 1,900 tonnes of rebar have been purchased and delivered to site,” Dr Opoku Mensah said.

“About 220 tonnes of rebar have been installed up to date. 10,000 square meters of water proven material have been purchased and are being installed.

“The idea that somehow, we (NCG) took the funds and just dug a hole is simply mischievous. A record of all these activities I have mentioned supported by detailed pictures have all been submitted to Parliament,” he added.

Meanwhile, the secretariat is optimistic that the project will be completed by 2024 for President Akufo-Addo to hand over a completed cathedral before leaving office.

President Akufo-Addo said stakeholders in the ongoing construction of the National Cathedral project are making progress and are on course to ensure completion of the project.

“The process for the construction of the National Cathedral began with my announcement on 6 March 2017, our 60th Independence anniversary.

“The following year in March 2018, on our 61st Independence anniversary, I unveiled the compelling design by British-Ghanaian Architect Sir David Adjaye for the Cathedral,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“On the eve of our 63rd anniversary on 5 March 2020, I was here at the ground breaking ceremony signaling the commencement of the construction of the National Cathedral.

“Today 2 January 2023, I am here at the site to join you to climax the Bible reading marathon and to partake in the celebration of the laying of the foundation for the National Cathedral. We are getting close,” President kufo-Addo added.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated the three main reasons behind his decision to mobilize support for the construction of the Cathedral.

“Firstly,” the President said, “since gaining our freedom from the colonial power sixty-three years ago on the 6th of March 1957, Ghana has so far been spared civil war, famine and epidemics.

“We are certainly no better than the other nations in our neighborhood who have been confronted with these challenges. I believe it is by the grace of God that we have been preserved and sustained.”

“The construction of the Cathedral will be an act of thanksgiving to the Almighty for His blessings, grace, favour and mercies on our nation,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Secondly, President Akufo-Addo had noted, “71% percent of the Ghanaian people adhere to the Christian religion grouped under the various persuasions of the Christian Faith.

“The interdenominational National Cathedral will help unify the Christian community and thereby help promote national unity and social coercion.”

Lastly, President Akufo-Addo noted that he made a pledge to Almighty God that if He was gracious enough to make him President, he would help build a cathedral to His glory and honour. “I am determined to redeem this pledge,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Ghana (NCG) quoting from the book of Ezra 3:6 and 11 in the Bible which states; “6 From the first day of the seventh month began they to offer burnt offerings unto the LORD. But the foundation of the temple of the LORD was not yet laid. “11 And they sang together by course in praising and giving thanks unto the LORD; because he is good, for his mercy endureth for ever toward Israel. And all the people shouted with a great shout, when they praised the LORD, because the foundation of the house of the LORD was laid”.

The proposed National Cathedral project which is currently under construction in Accra, once completed and fully operational, is projected to raise in excess of about $95,000,000 million dollars in revenue within the first five years of operation.