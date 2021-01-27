Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both scored, almost came to blows and the latter was sent off before Christian Eriksen’s injury-time free-kick gave Inter victory in the Milan derby in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Ibrahimovic put Milan in front with a typically classy finish angled across his body in off the far post before he began a war of words with his former team-mate, which led to numerous Inter players being required to stop the Belgian striker confronting the former Swedish international as they left the field at half time.

Both received yellow cards and just before the hour mark Ibrahimovic clipped the ankles of Aleksandr Kolarov and was given his marching orders for a second booking.

Nicolo Barella was clipped by a trailing leg of Rafael Leao in the box and after looking at television replays the referee gave a penalty which Lukaku scored after clipping the underside of the bar.

The game seemed set to go into extra time, but with 10 minutes of injury time allowed due to the referee injuring his hamstring, Eriksen curled home a beautiful free-kick seven minutes into added play.