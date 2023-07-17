The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has served notice to appeal a High Court ruling on the case involving the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

The court presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay quashed CHRAJ’s report that contained adverse findings against Mr Adjei.

The report included an order for the embattled former CEO to refund GH¢5.7 million to the state, a disqualification from holding public office for 10 years, a requirement to declare assets and liabilities, and the report containing the findings of alleged unexplained wealth in various bank accounts.

But the Court ruled that CHRAJ violated the fair hearing rule by substituting portions of the original complaint filed by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) with its allegations.

It further concluded that CHRAJ failed to provide the applicant, A.B. Adjei, with the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses called during the investigation before reaching their conclusions.

The appeal process will pave the way for further examination of the case and a determination of the appropriate course of action.

Pending the appeal, CHRAJ in a tweet noted its earlier directive on Mr Adjei remains in force.

