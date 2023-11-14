Residents of Ebo-Akura, Natwie Akura, JJ Korpe, Tekpetse, and other neighboring fishing communities in the Krachi Nchumuru district of the Oti Region are facing an imminent outbreak of a cholera and water-borne diseases.

The perilous situation arises from the recent flooding of the Oti River, compelling the affected communities to rely on contaminated water sources.

Approximately 22 communities in Krachi Nchumuru have borne the brunt of the spillage from the Bagre and Akosombo dams, resulting in devastating floods that have wreaked havoc on homes and properties.

Adom News reporter, Obrempongba Owusu, who visited the area, highlighted the urgent need for intervention to avert a potential crisis.

Residents, expressing their concerns, revealed that the floodwaters have not only displaced them but also led to the contamination of their water sources.

The overflow of the Oti River banks has swept away toilets and refuse into the river, rendering the water unsafe for consumption.

The dire situation has already manifested in health issues as cases of cholera have been recorded among children.

The lack of access to healthcare in the area further compounds the challenges faced by the residents.

They appeal to the government and individuals to intervene promptly to prevent a possible outbreak.

Solomon Kuyon, the Member of Parliament for the area, visited the affected communities to assess the extent of the damage caused by the spillage.

Expressing sympathy for the affected residents, Mr. Kuyon highlighted the unfortunate circumstances forcing them to rely on the polluted Oti River for daily chores.

He underscored the need for urgent attention from the government and non-governmental organizations to address the plight of the people.