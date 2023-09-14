Chiefs in the Ahafo Region have commended the Regional Health Director, Dr Kwabena Boakye Boateng, for implementing effective measures that have enhanced the quality of healthcare services available to residents in the region.

According to the Adontehene of Hwidiem, Nana Baffour Kyei Anaafi, expressed to Adom News that, before his appointment to the region, residents struggled to access quality healthcare services due to the absence of effective policies.

Speaking on behalf of Ahafo chiefs during the farewell ceremony for Dr. Boateng in Goaso, the Adontenhene explained that the director’s tenure, the region witnessed significant improvements in the healthcare sector.

As an example, Nana Baffour Kyei Anaafi cited Dr. Boateng’s measures and diligent supervision, which resulted in Ahafo facing fewer challenges in combating COVID-19 compared to other regions.

He also emphasized that Dr. Boateng fostered cordial working relationships with his staff and all stakeholders in the region, a positive development previously unseen in the healthcare sector.

Additionally, William Frimpong Bonsu, Ghana Health Service Council Member for Ahafo and Western North Regions, noted that Dr. Boateng’s contributions had significantly elevated the quality of healthcare services in Ahafo, addressing longstanding challenges.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Goaso, Most Reverend Peter Kwaku Atuahene, who chaired the ceremony, urged the incoming Regional Health Director for Ahafo to establish good rapport with staff and all stakeholders to ensure effective service delivery, much like Dr. Boateng.

He emphasized that failure to do so would hinder the success of the new Regional Health Director.