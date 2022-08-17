Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has sued Managing Editor of the Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbe for defamation.

She wants an Accra High Court to order Mr. Dogbe to pay her a total of GH₵20million for an alleged defamatory publication.

An August 3, 2022 publication in the newspaper is the basis for this legal action. Mrs Osei-Opare says the paper alleged that she had interfered in the disposal of some vehicles belonging to the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST). This intervention is said to have resulted in a fraudulent process.

The Chief of Staff describes the allegations as untrue and geared at tarnishing her reputation.

In view of this, she wants “A declaration that the Defendants’ publication as particularized in the statement of claim that “The cars were disposed off under mysterious circumstances after an auction was halted midway in the name of the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare” is defamatory of the Plaintiff and same was made without any basis.”

Again, she is demanding “An order of injunction directed at the defendants, agents, assigns, or privies from continuing to make any further defamatory publication about the Plaintiff” and “an order of court directed at the defendants to retract the said defamatory publication and render an unqualified apology in the same prominence as the defamatory publication.”

Find a copy of the suit below: