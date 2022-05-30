The Chief of Staff has urged the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to actively engage all stakeholders before announcing new utility tariffs.

Madam Frema Osei-Opare said the Commission must consider the public’s interest in its dealings.

She, thus, called on all stakeholders to speak out to ensure their voices are heard in the conversation.

“It is my fervent hope that all stakeholders will engage actively in this review process and make their voices heard so that the final outcome will benefit the generality of all stakeholders,” she said.

She made this statement at the inauguration of an office complex for PURC in Koforidua.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff also commended PURC for its pivotal role in the ongoing engagement of stakeholders on the multiyear tariff review.

However, she stressed that there is a need to strengthen the already established mechanisms to regulate utility companies to become financially viable.

The Commission had earlier assured the public that it will consider the interest of all stakeholders in determining the new utility tariffs.