The Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has acknowledged the media as a vital pillar in the dispensation of justice in the country.

During her inaugural meeting with the Judicial Press Corps in Accra on Tuesday, she did not only praise the crucial role of the fourth estate of realm but also outlined her vision for a collaborative partnership to enhance the justice system.

The historic occasion, served as a platform for the Chief Justice to underscore the significance of accurate and comprehensive media coverage of court proceedings throughout the country.

Justice Torkornoo emphasized the need for the public to have a genuine understanding of the events within the courts, and she expressed her confidence in the media’s ability to bridge this information gap.

A key highlight of the event was the swearing-in of new members into the Judicial Press Corps, symbolizing a fresh chapter in the collaboration between the judiciary and the media.

This move signifies a commitment to fostering a transparent and informed society.

Addressing participants, Justice Torkornoo urged them to delve into the intricacies of the justice system.

She highlighted the importance of the media learning and understanding the nuances of the legal processes, viewing them not just as reporters but as contributors to the construction of a more just and equitable society.

This unprecedented embrace of the media by the Chief Justice marks a progressive step towards ensuring that the public is well-informed about legal proceedings, promoting transparency, and ultimately contributing to the betterment of the nation’s judicial system.

