Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, has forgiven the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West Constituency, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, and his supporters.



He has also lifted the ban placed on the MP and members of his campaign team from campaigning on his land by the Upper Dixcove Traditional Council which compelled the council last week to pour libation and invoke curses on the MP and his supporters for denigrating the Hima Dekyi Stool.



The council subsequently issued a two-week ultimatum to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area and the MP to apologise or face its full wrath, after which a delegation from the party met the council and apologised.



Speaking on the issue, Obrempong Dekyi, indicated that once an apology had been rendered, everything should go back to normalcy saying “if those who are part of the issue and can intervene had done the needful, then there is no need to hold any grudges with anyone.”



“I’ve used the great stool of the land to settle the issue, I’m cautioning that what has happened should not degenerate into politics because what we stated should not have been politicised since what they said was based on customs and traditions, I admonish traditional rulers of Ahantaman to desist from issues that will cause divisions as they stifle growth and development and Ahantaman can only be developed when there is unity.



“Ahantaman is ancient, our growth and development have stalled, we should try as much as possible to shy away from any acts of divisiveness and rather fashion out ways to make our subjects self-reliant and self-sufficient, that way, we give true meaning to our place in society, there are three big chiefs here in Ahanta West, imagine what will happen should we all unite and also unite our sub-chiefs, definitely, Ahantaman will prosper,” Obrempong Dekyi bemoaned.