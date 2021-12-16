Deputy National Organiser of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney, has opposed the government’s plans to purchase a new Presidential jet.

He said it’s not justifiable, noting that the President does not need a new jet for security purposes or any other official travelling purpose.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he asserted that it wasn’t the right time to raise any discussion on buying a new jet.

“There has been a misunderstanding in Parliament following Minority’s claims of a component which will inflict more hardship on citizens,” he told Adom TV.

“Meanwhile, the government is planning to purchase a plane for future government. Has the government become useless? ” he queried.

Mr Biney claimed that President Nana Akufo-Addo promised to make plans for a new airline for the country following the collapse of Ghana Airways.

“That is what we should be thinking about because, if the airline is introduced, it will also help generate revenue for the country,” he advised.

According to him, the country is in hard times and these leaders are responsible for taking decisions to help cushion the citizens at the grassroots level.