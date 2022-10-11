The Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, has banned galamsey in the area with immediate effect.

The action by the traditional ruler was in support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against the menace.

He issued the decree through the chief of Paboase, Nana Frimpong Manso, during a meeting with divisional Chiefs at Okogyeabour Palace at Sefwi Wiawso to solicit their support to carry through his action.

Per the directive, all divisional chiefs have two weeks to ensure that all earth-moving machines and heavy equipment used in galamsey activities are moved from all illegal mining sites.

It is to be followed by regular visits to the sites, as well as using informants to track and arrest the perpetrators of illegal mining.

“Illegal mining has caused extensive damage to the environment, particularly water bodies, forest reserves, and farmland, and threatened food security with debilitating socio-economic consequences,” he said.

According to Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, the fight against illegal mining was not the responsibility of politicians alone but all Ghanaians.

“Any chief under Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council who goes contrary to my orders will be sanctioned,” he warned.

He said settlers who have sold their farmlands or planning to sell them to galamsey operators should stop forthwith or have their lands seized.

The Paramount Chief who doubles as a Board Member of the Forestry Commission also called on government and security agencies to assist in combating illegal mining activities in the area.