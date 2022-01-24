Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-odoi is heading back to Ghana after his manager, Thomas Tuchel gave him some time off the field.

The 21-year-old has decided to spend his 10 days vacation in Ghana as this counts as his second time returning recently after Chelsea won the Champions League last season.

The first time he visited, the young attacker visited President Akufo-Addo in the Jubilee house and was also spotted displaying his talent in a community football match with some fans.

“Back to Ghana for a little break! See you soon,” he tweeted.

Back to 🇬🇭 for a little break! See you soon pic.twitter.com/4HtfGAvKdR — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) January 24, 2022

Chelsea will return to action on February 5 for the Football Association Challenge Cup (FA cup) against Plymouth Argyle.