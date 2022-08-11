Romelu Lukaku has revealed his disappointing return to Chelsea has left him angry and determined to prove his worth at Inter.

The 29-year-old returned to San Siro earlier this summer after his £97.5m transfer to Chelsea yielded just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

Lukaku was benched by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in favour of Kai Havertz playing in a false nine role, and it quickly became apparent that the Belgian would not be able to force his way back into the German manager’s plans.

Now back at Inter on a season-long loan, Lukaku has admitted that his Stamford Bridge failings have lit a fire inside of him.

“The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before,” he said. “I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch.

“That is a kind of anger that I have inside me. That now the team has it too, which didn’t win last year, all together we hope to do better and bring something home.”

“So many things. I think before, when I left, I wanted to take revenge at Chelsea because when I was young it was my team for 11 years,” Lukaku told DAZN about what went wrong in west London. “I had the opportunity to go back there and thought I would be a hero, but that wasn’t the case.

“In March, when I heard there was an opportunity to come back here, slowly I didn’t say anything, but toward the end of the season we did a very good job with the club and I was able to come back here.

“I make reflections only at the end of the season, so after the last game I put myself to think what my situation was. I saw that as a player with Inter I did well, the season at Chelsea for me was difficult. I had no doubts, that’s why I made the decision to come back here.”