Chelsea have confirmed the signing of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo. He will join the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract – which begins on July 1 – and arrives from west London neighbours Fulham.

After signing for the Blues, Tosin said: ‘Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

‘I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.’

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: ‘We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons.

‘He is ready to make the step up to Chelsea and work alongside the talented players in our squad. We look forward to Tosin joining up with us for pre-season.’

Born in London but raised in Manchester, Tosin began his career with Man City at the age of five. He moved through the club’s youth ranks and regularly captained the Under-18s at 16 years old.

His professional debut arrived in February 2016 at Stamford Bridge. Tosin started for a youthful Man City side in the FA Cup and went on to make seven more first-team appearances across the following two campaigns.

Season-long loan spells in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers were enjoyed before Tosin left Man City permanently to join Fulham in October 2020.

Tosin’s first campaign as a Premier League regular yielded 33 appearances and much praise for his adaptation to the top flight. He featured for Fulham on 44 occasions the following season and played an important role in the club securing promotion from the Championship.

He has gone on to make 45 top-flight appearances since Fulham’s return to the Premier League, helping the Cottagers finish tenth and 13th respectively in the past two seasons.