Chelsea reached the FA Cup final for the fourth time in five seasons as they beat Manchester City 1-0 to end Pep Guardiola’s quadruple dream.

The game sprang to life in the second half after an opening period to forget, with City losing Kevin De Bruyne to an injury just after break, before Hakim Ziyech slotted Chelsea into a 55th-minute lead.

A much-changed City never really looked like getting back into the contest, with Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal finishing the match having barely made a save.

Southampton or Leicester lie in wait for Chelsea, as Thomas Tuchel becomes the first German to steer a team to the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola made eight changes to the side who beat Borussia Dortmund in midweek and it showed, as they struggled to test Kepa, deputising for Edouard Mendy in the cup for the Blues once more.

Chelsea had the best chance of a poor first half, with Ben Chilwell volleying just wide, when he had more time than he realised.

Then came the worrying sight of De Bruyne limping off for City, with Champions League semi-finals on the horizon, and without their skipper, City were unlocked by a long ball over the top, Werner used his pace, before sliding Ziyech in for the opener. That was Werner’s ninth assist to go with his 10 goals this season. Not bad for a striker supposedly struggling for form.

Ziyech had a great chance to double his side’s lead moments later, but Chelsea strolled to victory in the end, with City offering very little as an attacking force. City have now been eliminated at the semi-final stage in three of their five seasons under Guardiola, with the team knocking them out the other two times going on to win the competition.