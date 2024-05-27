Chelsea are in talks to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Italian, 44, took charge of the Foxes in June 2023 and has just led them back to the Premier League by winning the Championship at the first attempt.

Maresca is interested in moving to Chelsea, with talks continuing between the two clubs, 24 hours after Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna dropped out of the race for the role.

However, former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank have not been fully ruled out.

Chelsea would have to pay compensation fees for any of their remaining options.

Maresca, who served his coaching apprenticeship as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, would reportedly cost close to £10m.

Chelsea hope to finalise an appointment this week but it is subject to talks over the compensation package.

Pochettino left the club by mutual consent last week after finishing sixth in the Premier League in his one season in charge.

Former Manchester United assistant manager McKenna, who led Ipswich to promotion from the Championship, is being linked with Brighton, as well as with a return to Old Trafford if the FA Cup winners sack Erik ten Hag.

Ipswich want to keep hold of McKenna and are expected to offer him a new contract – although he is unlikely to renew his deal.

He is contracted to Ipswich until 2027 and any club will need to pay at least £4m compensation.