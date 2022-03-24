Chelsea will be allowed to sell tickets to away games, cup matches and fixtures involving the women’s team after the UK government made alterations to the club’s special licence.

The club have been unable to sell tickets since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the government as part of its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under the changed licence, proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Premier League and then be distributed to the relevant party.

The move means Chelsea will be able to sell tickets for their home Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on 6 April and the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of 16 April against Crystal Palace.

Away fans can buy tickets for Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with revenue going to the Premier League.

Chelsea’s next Women’s Super League game is on 3 April at Kingsmeadow against Reading.

Chelsea have requested that any money generated by ticket sales, which the club would have usually received, be donated to victims of the war in Ukraine and the Premier League said that “beneficiary charities will be announced in due course after consultation with the club”.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

“Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions list for his links to [Russian president] Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced.”

While only Chelsea season-ticket holders and those fans who bought tickets before the sanctions can attend Premier League home games, the government said an exception had been made for the WSL as “there is a risk of empty stands for these matches”.