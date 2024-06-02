Chelsea are expected to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The Blues believe they are close to a long-term deal with the 26-year-old, who is subject to a medical next week.

Adarabioyo is understood to be making the move in order to play in Europe.

Newcastle and Manchester United were also reportedly interested in the player.

Former Manchester City academy centre-back Adarabioyo rejected an offer to become one of the highest-paid players at Fulham in April.

Chelsea hope he can help improve their record in both attacking and defensive set-pieces, as coach Bernardo Cueva joins them in a £750,000 deal from Brentford to establish a set-piece department.

Adarabioyo’s potential arrival could accelerate the departure of Chelsea academy defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is available for sale this summer with reported interest from Manchester United.

Thiago Silva, 39, will also leave Chelsea to rejoin Brazilian club Fluminense this summer.