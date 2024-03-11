Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he would “never” quit his job amid the club’s struggles this season.

He was booed by some Blues fans, who also called for him to leave, during last weekend’s draw at Brentford.

Chelsea have earned five points from the last 15 and go into Monday’s game against Newcastle United in 11th place.

“The fans are not going to love any more another coach at Chelsea. I knew it was going to be tough [and] we need time and belief,” he said.

“If you compare with the past when you are in a different project, people need to understand. I’ve tried to explain. I talk, I move my mouth, but you don’t hear.

“We understand the frustration and the reception. We need to try to improve the way we play and try to change this feeling. We need our fans and we hope that on Monday the fans will be great and behind us for 90 minutes to win the game.”

Pochettino also defended Chelsea’s defeat by a depleted Liverpool in last months Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

“It’s true that [the players] are young, but we like to help them. We like to talk, to train, to support. We are supporting them,” he said.

“The fans don’t know. The players are so young, playing at Wembley in a final. Maybe they didn’t sleep the night before.

“Sometimes, to analyse with different parameters and the way that you assess is completely unfair.

“Today it is a different Chelsea. If you are going to judge us, comparing the past of Chelsea, for sure no-one is going to win. No-one is going to succeed. No-one is going to be nice with you.”

Chelsea have spent more than £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly’s takeover in May 2022.

They finished 12th last season when Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard spent spells in charge of the team before Pochettino took over in the summer.

Chelsea have struggled for consistency this season, having won 10 and lost 10 games of their 26 in the top flight this season.

Asked if he would consider walking away, Pochettino replied: “No. Why? Never.”