They were far from their fluent best, but Chelsea are in the FA Cup semi-final courtesy of yet another clean sheet against Sheffield United.

The Blues controlled possession but created few clear chances in the first half before Ben Chilwell’s cross-shot to the back post was diverted home by Oliver Norwood’s outstretched leg.

Christian Pulisic was denied by Aaron Ramsdale early in the second half, but the Blades then dominated the last third of the match and David McGoldrick will have nightmares about missing the target with a header from inside the six-yard box.

Thomas Tuchel’s side held on for their seventh straight clean sheet and in a place in the last four, wrapped up by substitute Hakim Ziyech’s late goal.

The semi-finals will take place at Wembley over the weekend of 17-18 April.