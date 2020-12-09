The Electoral Commission (EC) has said that it has received results from 14 regions and out of that, seven of them have been certified.

The remaining seven results are going through the certification process and would be released immediately that is done.

The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa made this known at a press briefing on Wednesday dawn [December 9, 2020] at 12:30 am.

She mentioned the two remaining regions where results are still outstanding as Bono East and Northern.

The seven regions where the results have been certified and released are Volta, North East, Central, Ahafo, Upper West, Oti and Bono.

Those outstanding are Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Western North, Upper East, Greater Accra and Savannah.

A total of the results from the seven regions are as follows:

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) – 1,500,310

John Dramani Mahama (NDC) – 1,997,450

Below are copies of the regional results released by the EC