The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama has revealed that the total outstanding debt owed by residents of Yilo and Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, is ¢168million.

He urged the community members to calm down and find ways to settle the debt after describing the situation as sad.

“ECG buys the power from independent power producers and sells the power. The total outstanding debt in Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo is totaling ¢168million,” Mr Mahama revealed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

ECG cut power supply to the two communities over non-payment of outstanding debts but out of anger, some residents reportedly destroyed installations of ECG including transformers and an electric pole at Okwenya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The damaged electric pole was part of power poles that connect electricity from Akuse to Aseseaso and help in pumping water to the Water Station at AKorley.

The damages and threats to the lives of ECG staff, Mr Mahama said, are part of the reasons they cannot restore power in the area.

He, however, gave the assurance that his outfit will return to the area and restore power if the residents agree to the installation of the prepaid meters and guarantee the safety of their workers.