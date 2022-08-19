Ghana Premier League teams will receive $25,278 each from the betPawa sponsorship ahead of the 2022/23 football season.

betPawa, who are the new Ghana Premier League headline sponsors, has signed a three-year deal worth $6m with the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

After a meeting with the 18 Premier League clubs and the FA on Thursday, the amount each club will take home was made known.

Karela United CEO, Elloeny Amande, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM bemoaned the deal and confirmed he “raised an opposition” to the arrangement.

The $6 million three-year deal from betPawa includes the disbursement of $2 million each year.

A million dollars in each of the three years will go into marketing and promotions, and $300,000 will go into the construction of a mini stadium at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The mini-stadium construction forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility aspect of the deal, with $245,000 going into the administration and officiating of the league.

The 18 clubs to compete in the upcoming season will share the remaining $455,000 resulting in each club receiving $25, 278.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will kick off in September.