Black Sherif has earned his spot as one of the big names when Ghanaian music is in question, and his latest concert has given credence to the fact.

The 20-year-old held his debut flagship concert at the La Palm Royal beach Hotel on Wednesday night, and the numbers and overall ratings went in his favour.

Not only did hundreds of Blacko Tribe members coming from diverse background attend the event, scores of musicians gave their full support to make the concert a success.

Dubbed ‘Mozama Disco’, the night was a feast for the ears with varieties of music from different genres.

The show started on a slow note, before the atmosphere was charged by La Meme Gang who had fans screaming on top of their lungs.

Black Sherif maintained the hype with his back-to-back performances and exceptional dance moves which gingered the fans.

He paused mid-show to express gratitude to God and fans for making his music career a success. He became emotional while disclosing both parents were in the midst of the many fans and watching him perform live.

#BlackSherif pic.twitter.com/6nXratAGvp — S E R E N I T Y 🌱 (@Serenediosa) December 22, 2022

Fameye went according to the theme and took the fans to church with his slow-tuned songs. He was followed by Lasmid who made the fans roar with his hit song, Friday Night.

The Kumericans, Asakaa Boys, were also on stage to offer their support to their team member.

Gyakie managed to captivate the fans with a rendition of her songs as well as her choreography with the Dance With Purpose (DWP) team.

The Young Sugar daddy KiDi indeed made the girls who wanted to have fun last night enjoy.

He radiated the stage with his handsomeness while dressed like a high school leaver.

The highlight for the concert was when champ Sarkodie surprised Black Sherif on stage to have a joint performance.

Black Sherif mentioned King Sark as one of his mentors in the music industry, causing him to explode with joy when his senior colleague joined him on stage.

The two performed their hit song, Country Side, off Sarkodie’s Jamz album.

The Highest @sarkodie takes @blacksherif_ to the Country Side at #MozamaDisco 🔥🔥🔥 concert at La Palm Royal beach 🏖️ hotel . pic.twitter.com/rYrSSxUWN9 — Ronnie Is Everywhere (Aaron Safohene Afful) (@RonnieIsEveryw1) December 22, 2022

