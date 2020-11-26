Four journalists are among the 123 candidates in the Greater Accra Region vying to script their way into Parliament.

Madam Hannah Naana Cann and Samuel Afriyie Owusu are both contesting the Anyaa Sowutuom parliamentary seat on the respective tickets of Ghana Union Movement and the Liberal Party of Ghana.

The others are Adofo Felix who is contesting at Amasaman for the Progressive People’s Party and Daniel Osekine Noye of the People’s National Convention, nomination details of parliamentary candidates for the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region available to the Ghana News Agency have revealed.

Five of the 34 candidates are entrepreneurs, while four each are working as a legal practitioner, medical doctor, teacher and administrator.

Three each are into banking, consultancy, business, public service, and self-employment.

Other professionals contesting are agriculturists, farmers, development practitioners, development communicators, architects, tax consultants, technicians, tutors, marketers, freight forwarders and construction engineers among others.