Over the past two weeks, Nigerians have been bombarded with news of the demise of some top entertainers.

Six well-known veterans have fallen; four are actors, a Police Commander, and the last, a pilot.

The first death was recorded on the 28th of July, and the latest was announced today, August 16.

Below is a list of the six veterans:

1. Olu Michael

Nigerian actor Olu Michael was an actor and production manager who starred in a couple of Nollywood productions and worked closely with the likes of Funke Akindele and Ngozi Ezeonu.

According to reports, he had complained of malaria before his sudden passing. He was even supposedly supposed to hit location on Friday for another project.

Colleagues and supporters of Olu have come out to pay their respects and pour encomium on his name. He died on August 11, 2021.

2. Captain Hosa Okunbo

Billionaire business magnate, investor, philanthropist and trained commercial pilot, Captain Hosa Okunbo died on the 7th of August, 2021.

Captain Hosa, who has been described as one of the wealthiest men from Edo state, died at a hospital in London after a year-long battle with Pancreatic cancer. He was aged 63 years old at the time of his death.

3. Rich Oganiru

Two weeks ago prior to his death, a video of Rich Oganiru lying on a sickbed and begging for financial assistance was shared online.

Now, it has been reported that on August 10th, 2021, the veteran actor passed away after months of battling a disease.

4. DSP Christian Udogu

On the 5th of August, the Rivers State Police Command announced the untimely death of its Deputy spokesperson, DSP Christian Udogu.

According to spokesperson of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, DSP Udogu slumped and died at about 11:30 pm, on Wednesday night, August 4, before he could get any medical attention.

5. Rachel Oniga

Rachel weeks ago going to My Village People premiere

Highly beloved Nigerian actress Rachel Oniga who was seen not too long before her death at the My Village People movie premiere sadly passed away on Friday, July 30th of this year.

Upon the announcement of her death, fans and colleagues from all over the world sent their condolences and grieved for the wonderful actress.

6. Doris Chima

Doris Chima

The veteran actress died after a long battle with breast cancer. She was diagnosed with the ailment in 2020 and her breast was cut off to prevent further damage.

She was a foundation member of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and former vice-chairperson of Lagos AGN.