All eyes were on Dancehall King Shatta Wale when he arrived at the press conference to officially launch his Shaxi rider business app.

At a time when drivers have threatened a nationwide strike, Shatta Wale has started services for his online-hailing car.

He was present at a press conference in Accra, and his outfit has got many talking.

Shatta Wale who refused to dress official to a celebs-police meeting with IGP George Dampare over the excuse that he is a showbiz star and must dress as such was spotted rocking a suit and a hat.

He changed his entire look from Dancehall to corporate with a suit and hid his neon-dyed hair with a hat.

This will be one of the few times he has been seen rocking a suit; the latest was when he underwent a rebranding to deliver a State of the Industry Address in the 2020 political year.

Also present at the press conference was Medikal who was also officially dressed and his wife Fella Makafui; the first ambassador for Shaxi.

Sharing the vision for his newest business, Shatta Wale said the ride was born out of his love for the youth and a means to reduce the unemployment rate in Ghana.

He said: “Well let me share this story with you today. Everybody that knows me knows I love the youth of Ghana and I always want to see them doing well. I want to see the boys and girls in the ghettos move from being unemployed into having gainful employment. That’s how the Shaxi dream was born. My team and myself set out to create a sustainable business with a focus on providing employment for the theming unemployed Ghanaians. That’s our drive and not profits. At the end day, we want to make an impact and leave our mark. Shaxi is for not just Shatta Wale and friends, it’s a Ghanaian project for Ghanaians, so lets all embrace it and make it happen. Thank you for your support and thank you to the entire team behind the Shaxi project, couldn’t have done this without you”.