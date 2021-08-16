Do you know that some male footballers marry female footballers? We know of footballers who marry models and musicians, but not fellow footballers. Let us look at footballers who are married to other footballers.

1. Dom Dwyer and Sydney Leroux:

These love birds have been married since 2015. Their love story is so beautiful because they both play for the same team. Dom Dwyer plays for Orlando’s men team as the forward while Sydney Leroux plays for Orlando’s women’s team as a forward too. There were times when Dom Dwyer turned down huge contracts in Europe just to be close to his wife. They were blessed with a son in 2016 and a daughter three years later.

2. Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema:

Alphonso Davies became famous after he was instrumental in Bayern Munich’s treble winning campaign. He is together with a member of PSG’s women team, Jordyn Huitema. They have been going strong for four years, and they look cute together.

3. Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco:

Alex Morgan was the Captain of USA national team and she has over 100 goals to her name. Before she became famous, she met Servando Carrasco in college. Servando Carrasco plays as a midfielder for LA Galaxy. They reportedly got married to each other in 2014.

4. Jose Batista and Alexandra Long:

Jose Batista plays for Sevilla FC, a team that plays in the Brazilian league. He got married to a midfielder in OL Reign, Alexandra Long in 2016. Alexandra Long is more popular than her husband because she has won the World Cup with USA and has been to different teams around the globe.

5. Fabrice Guatrat and Morgan Brian:

Fabrice Guatrat is a member of the California Seahorses in USL League Two. He is not as popular as his wife, who has won the World Cup twice with the USA national team. They have been married since 2017 and their love story has been blissful since then.