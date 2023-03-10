Tracey Boakye, a leading Ghanaian actress, has revealed that her new baby boy will be named Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah.

The actress posted a photo of her baby bump on social media, with her baby’s name written boldly on it.

In an Instagram post, the actress captioned her post, “Glory Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah maame”.

Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah is the first son and only child of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Ntiamoah, who got married in July 2022.

The actress also has two beautiful children, a boy and a girl, from previous relationships.