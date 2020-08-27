Former President John Mahama says an investment of $10 billion will be made into infrastructure if given the nod for a second term.

The Fund he calls ‘The Big Push’ will go into roads, schools and all necessary projects, especially ventures that will expand the local economy.

The National Democractic Congress (NDC) flagbearer made the promise at the Manhyia Palace where he introduced his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Wednesday.

Mr Mahama, who is unhappy with the delay in completion of some projects he commenced in the Ashanti region, said if voted into power, he will change the status quo.

Boankra inland port, dualisation of the Kumasi-Accra road, the Eastern Corridor roads and railways to bauxite mining areas are few of the projects he listed to be undertaken with the fund.

He said the $2 billion to be invested annually will drive the ailing economy.

Mr Mahama is looking at doing away with the present community mining system introduced by the present government and replace with cooperative mining system.

Under this programme, all legal owners of mining concessions will be given back their concessions while cooperative mining takes effect.

Running mate, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, after being introduced to the Asantehene, sought for his blessings and acceptance.

Otumfuo, responding to the earlier address, urged the former President to do a proper introspection and correct all wrongs in his first time as President.

He also called for peaceful campaign and voting.