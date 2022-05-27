Comic actor, Lilwin brought some fun to the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (KASS) during a recent visit.

This is his first performance since he tied the knot with his American-based lover, over the weekend.

Lilwin gathered all the Ashanti Regional High School at the grand assembly of KASS to launch his #OneStudentOnePen Project aimed at empowering students to pursue formal education religiously.

He inspired the students from various schools with his struggles in life due to lack of proper education.

After the launch, Lilwin treated the students to some sizzling comedy and music.

The Benedicta crooner battled out some students in a dancing competition which attracted cheers from the audience.

Watch video below: