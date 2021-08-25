To the many fans who met Kuami Eugene as a Rockstar, the artiste has blessed them with a glimpse of how he looked before fame.

Kuami Eugene shared a major throwback photo of the time he was simply known as baby Eugene Marfo.

The photo he posted on social media was from his toddler days, believed to be when he was less than five years old.

He could be seen with a frowned face, as though he hated cameras.

Baby Eugene was adorned in an all-white short sleeve shirt and mini pants and his long socks and footwear stood out.

Though he looks no different after about 20 years later, he is currently basking in beauty and glory, thanks to the money he is enjoying from his music career.

Kuami Eugene was born on February 1, 1997 to Mr Alex and Juliana Marfo at Akim Oda.