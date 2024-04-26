The daughter of the talented Bogoso superstar, Fameye, has captivated social media with stunning photos as she celebrates her second birthday.

Avyanna Akuba Famiyeh Bozah made her debut on Instagram with a series of heartwarming photos shared by her proud parents.

In her first-ever Instagram post, Avyanna was seen radiating cuteness in her stylish lilac-colored outfit, complete with a matching blazer, as she prepared to step out onto the chilly streets of Germany.

The birthday celebration was marked by sweet moments captured in photos, including Avyanna enjoying slices of her vanilla and chocolate-flavored birthday cake.

In one particularly heartwarming picture, she was joined by her brother, Alvin.

Avyanna has already become a darling on social media, with fans and well-wishers flooding her Instagram post with love and warm birthday wishes.