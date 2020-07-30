The Ghana Education Service (GES) has outlined the protocol for Senior High School (SHS) Form 2 students’ exit as they vacate on Friday, July 31.

A joint statement from the GES and the Ghana Health Service said students from schools where no case of Covid-19 has been recorded can vacate and go home.

Also, “any school that had a positive case but has not reported any new positive case within the last two weeks, the students can vacate and go home.”

“Any school that had a positive case within the last two weeks, all contacts within the Gold Track will have their vacation delayed for assessment and observation before they can be allowed to go on vacation and parents of such students will be notified.”

The two Services also urged the public to support the final year students with prayers as they continue with their exit exams.

Below is the full statement: