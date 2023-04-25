It’s a year already since highlife artiste Fameye welcomed his baby girl and the family has publicly celebrated her.

Since her birth, Fameye has kept his daughter behind closed doors, unlike his son whose photos have been splashed all over social media.

In what is a rare situation, Fameye’s baby mama, Ohemaa, has shared first photos of their daughter, Arviana Bozah as she turns one.

The lass who bears striking resemblance to Fameye was photographed playing with some educational materials.

Sharing the photos, Ohemaa described Ekuba as her little darling whom she said brought her so much sunshine and joy.

On his part, Fameye showered compliments on his daughter and prayed for her to be a blessing to the world.