It’s Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye’s 31st birthday, and social media has been set ablaze with series of events for her special day.

Despite today beginning slowly like every usual day, things took an unexpected turn when her friends including Kumawood actresses Christiana Awuni, Xandy Kamel Diamond Appiah, and others gathered at her house to surprise her.

As she steps into her plush living room, screams of ‘happy birthday’ filled the waves but that was not the real deal.

Musician Akwaboah was one of those who surprised her with a rendition of her favourite song, Awerekyekyere.

Tracey could barely stand when the musician stressed his vocal cords to give her an unforgettable and memorable moment.

Tracey, also known as Yaa Asantewaa, disclosed that her 31st birthday means a lot to her as the previous years cannot be considered easy, yet she said God came through for her: “17th January 1991, (Thursday) 31 years ago, this BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL WOMAN WAS BORN, named after my grand mum, YAA ASANTEWAA. Life hasn’t been easy, BUT MY GOD MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR ME 🙏. 31years old today, all I ask from my God, is good health, long life, and a good heart to always reach out to the needy. Blessed with two beautiful kids.”

As part of the birthday celebrations, the actress and producer shared photos while posing in a black cut-out gown surrounded by dozens of designer shopping bags from Prada, Chanel, Gucci and Fendi.

She took inspiration from Kim Kardashian’s giveaway promotion she captured last year.

Watch the video below: