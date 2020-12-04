Presidential candidates of the two major political parties in the country, the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress have signed a peace pact ahead of the December 7 polls.

The two, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama, have both committed wholly to maintaining peace during and after the election period.

The initiative, which was spearheaded by the Institute for Democratic Governance, will ensure that the major presidential candidates, by all means, seek constitutional redress if dissatisfied with the electoral process.

John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo at Presidential Peace Pact 2020

