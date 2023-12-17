The National Theatre was filled to the brim by patrons who eagerly anticipated the dramatic stage play at this year’s Adom TV Nine Lessons and Carols celebration.

The event, held on December 16, aimed to honor the divine significance of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Adom TV, known for its dedication to religious morals and belief that Christ is at Work, orchestrated the evening to entertain its cherish viewers ahead of the Yuletide.

The event kicked off with the melodious voices of the Multimedia Choir, enchanting the audience with soul-stirring gospel tunes while setting an uplifting tone for the evening’s performances.

Performances from Countryman Songo, Keche, KK Fosu and others charged the atmosphere for the exciting event.

The main highlight for the night was ‘Showdown’, a stage play centered on the historic happenings before, during and after the birth of Christ.

The occasion saw an array of renowned Kumawood stars such as Michael Afranie, Matilda Asare, Oteele, Kyinkyinaa Twan, Papa Kumasi, Wayoosi, Otali, and Okomfo Kolegae entertain the audience.

The night was characterized by a captivating blend of drama, emotion, and humor as these stars delivered a lively and entertaining rendition of the traditional Nativity.

Check out photos below: