A young man suffered the disgrace of his life when he went viral on social media for alleged shoplifting.

The well-dressed man, believed to be Nigerian, took a long stroll in a supermarket before making his way to the exit after making no purchase.

However, his appearance caught the eye of the shop attendant who noticed he had added more weight in his waist area, after carefully observing him when he first made his entrance.

The shop attendant requested the shopper to lift his white shirt to bring his waist and turquoise green trousers to bare.

Lo and behold, sardines, arranged in a form of bullets in a belt holder, popped out of his blue boxer shorts.

Though embarrassed by the expose’, he still managed to pose for the shopkeeper to take pictures of the stolen items for evidence and circulation.

See photos below: