Lawyer for former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has officially responded to allegations made by former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in his report on galamsey.

The renowned heart surgeon implicated Mr Owusu for engaging in illegal mining – an allegation he has vehemently denied.

The clear his name, he instructed his lawyer, Oheneba Adusi-Poku, to set the records straight.

In a letter copied to Adomonline.com, the lawyer said claims by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng were factually incorrect.

“The mention of our client in the said publication rests on stark factual inaccuracies constraining our client to cause present reaction . . . much as he does not desire to be drawn into the furore and brouhaha generated by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report, our client’s rights to seek redress for any wrong he suffers from the said report is strictly reserved,” parts of the letter read.

Below is the full response: