Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed the top 15 items, both food and non-food, driving inflation in the country.

These items, despite their variations, are largely driven by local products.

The data show that 56.2% of the items are food and non-food products locally produced, while 43.8% are imported.

This comes after the Service announced last week that Ghana’s inflation had jumped to 27.6% in May 2022 from 23.6% recorded in April.

Grapes, which are imported made it to the top of the list and saw a 100.8% inflation.

It is closely followed by diesel, 81.1%, and also imported while firewood which is a local non food saw 73.7% year-on-year inflation.

Avocado pear and watermelon which are season foods clocked 54.4% and 73.2% respectively.

Check out the full list below: