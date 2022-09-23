There is chaos on the campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) as final year students hold lecturers hostage.

According to reports, the aggrieved students have blocked all access routes to the school over discrepancies in their examination results.

They claim the results as posted on the university’s notice boards is different from what appears on the online portal.

The university is about going on vacation and according to the students, they wanted to know their true results before the break for the new semester to commence.

The university management had reportedly scheduled a meeting with level 400 students in particular, for a discussion on the issue today but it never came off.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who was at the scene, reported that the students have vowed not to allow anyone out of the school until their grievances are addressed.

He said the police have started firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.