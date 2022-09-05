Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has recounted how he instructed his players to convert their spot kicks against the Super Eagles B team.

Having given up a 2-0 lead in the first leg tie played at the Cape Coast Stadium in the final round of qualifiers of the Championship of African Nations [CHAN], the return leg in Abuja ended 2-0 in favour of Nigeria.

The game had to be settled with penalties.

However, the Black Galaxies recorded a 5-4 win on penalty shootout to win the tie to qualify for the CHAN tournament for the first time in eight years.

“I spoke to Kobbey Mensah on which players will be selected for the penalty shootout and when we were certain on the list, I told them they should not be in a hurry for the spot kick but rather they should go for power,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“When the Nigeria player missed his spot kick, I knew we are through because they stuck to the instructions and did an excellent job against Nigeria.

“It was not an easy game but we did it through discipline and believe,” he added.

The 2023 CHAN tournament will be hosted in Algeria next year.