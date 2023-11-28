Manchester United, Newcastle and Celtic face a crucial week in the Champions League as they look to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

All three could be knocked out in the penultimate round of group fixtures if the results go against them.

But Arsenal will book their spot in the last 16 if they avoid defeat against Lens on Wednesday – and could even qualify before kick-off if Sevilla beat PSV Eindhoven in the earlier kick-off.

Holders Manchester City have already qualified alongside RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

The top two teams in each of the eight groups advance to the knockouts, with third place dropping into the Europa League.

So which clubs are almost there? And who needs a miracle? BBC Sport gives you the lowdown on all the Champions League group stage permutations.

Group A Team P W D L GD PTS 1 Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 5 12 2 FC Copenhagen 4 1 1 2 -1 4 3 Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 -2 4 4 Manchester United 4 1 0 3 -2 3

Bayern Munich reached the Champions League knockout stages as Group A winners with two matches to spare after beating Galatasaray.

But Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray can all still reach the last 16.

United, however, will be eliminated if they lose to Galatasaray in their next match on Wednesday.

And even then the Red Devils’ fate is out of their own hands – two wins from their final two matches would not be enough for Erik ten Hag’s side if FC Copenhagen were to also record two victories.

Group B Team P W D L GD PTS 1 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 6 9 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 1 2 1 -3 5 3 Lens 4 1 2 1 -0 5 4 Sevilla 4 0 2 2 -3 2

Arsenal will advance as Group B winners if they beat Lens at home on Wednesday, with the Gunners only needing to avoid defeat to secure a spot in the last 16.

Mikel Arteta’s side might already be in the last 16 before they kick-off at 20:00 GMT, if Sevilla beat PSV Eindhoven in their 17:45 GMT match earlier that day.

PSV, Lens and Sevilla could all still reach the knockout stages.

Group C Team P W D L GD PTS 1 Real Madrid 4 4 0 0 6 12 2 Napoli 4 2 1 1 1 7 3 Sporting Braga 4 1 0 3 -4 3 4 Union Berlin 4 0 1 3 -3 1

Real Madrid advanced to the knockout stages for the 26th consecutive season with a win over Sporting Braga in the previous round of games.

The three remaining sides in Group C can all still mathematically reach the last 16, although Napoli will confirm their spot in the knockouts if they beat Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Group D Team P W D L GD PTS 1 Real Sociedad 4 3 1 0 5 10 2 Inter Milan 4 3 1 0 3 10 3 RB Salzburg 4 1 0 3 -2 3 4 Benfica 4 0 0 4 -6 0

Real Sociedad and Inter Milan have already reached the Champions League knockout stages.

The final two rounds of fixtures in Group D will decide who will go through as winners, and which of Red Bull Salzburg or Benfica will finish third and drop into the Europa League.

Group E Team P W D L GD PTS 1 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 7 8 2 Lazio 4 2 1 1 0 7 3 Feyenoord 4 2 0 2 2 6 4 Celtic 4 0 1 3 -9 1

Celtic need an improbable set of results to reach the knockout stage for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

The Scottish champions must win their final two matches against Feyenoord and Lazio – scoring at least two goals away to the latter – and also hope both sides lose to Atletico Madrid.

Celtic are the only side who can be eliminated from last 16 contention from Group E before the sixth and final round of fixtures.

Group F Team P W D L GD PTS 1 Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 1 7 2 Paris St-Germain 4 2 0 2 1 6 3 AC Milan 4 1 2 1 -2 5 4 Newcastle 4 1 1 2 0 4

Newcastle United will be unable to reach the last 16 if they lose to Paris St-Germain on Tuesday.

That is due to the Magpies’ inferior head-to head record versus Borussia Dortmund (two defeats). But Eddie Howe’s side will go second with one fixture remaining in Group F if they manage to beat PSG.

Group G Team P W D L GD PTS 1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 9 12 2 RB Leipzig 4 3 0 1 3 9 3 Red Star Belgrade 4 0 1 3 -5 1 4 Young Boys 4 0 1 3 -7 1

Manchester City reached the last 16 with two matches to spare by defeating Young Boys.

On the same evening, Group G rivals RB Leipzig joined them in the knockouts, advancing with a win over Red Star Belgrade.

City will win the group with one game to play if they avoid defeat by Leipzig when the pair face off at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Group H Team P W D L GD PTS 1 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 6 9 2 FC Porto 4 3 0 1 6 9 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 0 2 -1 6 4 Royal Antwerp 4 0 0 4 -11 0

Barcelona missed out on reaching the knockout stage for the first time in three years when they failed to pick up a point against Shakhtar Donetsk.

But the five-time winners can still advance with a game to spare if they beat FC Porto on Tuesday. Porto and Shakhtar, who meet each other on matchday six, remain in contention to qualify.

Royal Antwerp’s hopes are already over, but the Belgian champions could end up in the Europa League if they win, and Shakhtar lose, their final two games.