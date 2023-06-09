SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to the final of the UEFA Champions League, which pits Manchester City against Internazionale at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on the evening of Saturday 10 June 2023.

Path to the final

Man City topped Group G ahead of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen before crushing RB Leipzig (8-1 on aggregate), Bayern Munich (4-1) and Real Madrid (5-1) in the last 16, quarterfinal and semifinal respectively. This will be the Citizens’ second Champions League final (they lost their first 1-0 to Chelsea in 2021) and they are looking to win a second European trophy, adding to the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Inter’s path to the final saw them finish second in Group C behind Bayern (ahead of Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen) before ousting Porto (1-0), Benfica (5-3) and arch-rivals AC Milan (3-0) in the last 16, quarterfinal and semifinal respectively. This will be the Nerazzurri’s sixth European Cup/Champions League final and they are looking to win the premier continental competition for a fourth time, adding to triumphs in 1964, 1965 and 2010.

What the teams are saying

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish

“Every game we play, we try to dominate the ball. The manager in there is a genius and I’m sure he will tell us where we can hurt [Inter]. It will be a tough game. They have a lot of experience. You have to be a good team to get to a final and they are a good team, so you have to give them respect.”

Internazionale defender Matteo Darmian

“I feel so proud and satisfied: we deserved this final with two great games. Now we’ll give everything in the final. It’s something that repays us for all the sacrifices we made over the years.”

Key Players

Kevin De Bruyne – The Belgian attacking midfielder has been brilliant for City in the Champions League this season and will be hoping to inspire his team to a first-ever top-tier continental triumph – an achievement which would further cement his club legend status.

Edin Dzeko – Former Manchester City star Dzeko has defied his 37 years to be a key driving force for Inter in their run to the final. The Bosnian would love to score against his old club and take the Nerazzurri back to the top of the European football tree.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head terms, this will be the first competitive meeting of Man City and Inter Milan. The teams have clashed in two pre-season friendlies in 2010 and 2011, with each team claiming a 3-0 win over the other.

City’s record against Italian teams in Europe reads P16 W6 D6 L4 GF26 GA18, while Inter’s record against English teams is P38 W15 D6 L17 GF46 GA 48.

Battles to watch

Pep Guardiola v Simone Inzaghi – Guardiola is looking to win the UCL for a third time (and for the first time since 2011), while Inzaghi is renowned as a ‘cup coach’ and will hope to turn the one-off nature of this game in his side’s favour.

Erling Haaland v Francesco Acerbi – Haaland has scored a truck-load of goals for City this season, but none would be more valuable than any he manages in this game… something Acerbi will be determined to deny the Norwegian striker.

Jack Grealish v Denzel Dumfries – Grealish has become a pivotal player for City down their left flank, providing creativity and industriousness, and his clash with the hard-running Dumfries will be one of the most fascinating for this final.

UEFA Champions League final broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 10 June

21:00: Manchester City v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1