Champions Accra Hearts of Oak have signed a one-year partnership agreement with the National Lottery Authority [NLA].

The Phobians will receive one million Ghana cedis as part of the deal.

The agreement is as part of the NLA”s latest product dubbed ‘Atena.’

Present at the ceremony to sign the deal on behalf of the Phobians was Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei, while Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of the NLA signed on behalf of the NLA.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Awuku was full of praise for Hearts of Oak and opened up on the delight of his outfit in partnering with the Phobians.

He said the GH₵1m offer was just the beginning of good things to come, adding that if the outcome of the partnership was successful it would inform the NLA’s decision for a bigger sponsorship in subsequent years.

“We believe that this partnership would grow from strength to strength and next year if we get good feedback from our partnership with you, Hearts of Oak wouldn’t have to go looking for another sponsor to help foot its bills.

“For us at NLA we are proud to be associated with this partnership deal which will give Hearts of Oak GH₵1m within the football season for 2021/2022.”

READ ALSO

He challenged the club to respect the terms in the agreement as the NLA will also do its bit to respect the agreement.

“On our part as NLA, we’ll be respecting every provision in our agreement and we call on Accra Hearts of Oak, its management and board to also respect every part of the agreement that they are signing with us,” he stressed.

A board member of Hearts, Mr Odotei, assured NLA that the team is committed to honouring its side of the agreement and noted that the NLA deserved praises for that bold initiative to partner both Hearts and Kotoko.

He explained that the NLA sponsored Hearts not for monetary reasons but for the commitment to ensure football in the country is developed.

The NLA has now partnered with two of the countries biggest football teams, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the launch of their new product, Atena.