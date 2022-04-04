The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy has said it is still engaging stakeholders on plans to charge consultation fees for services at retail pharmacies across the country.

According to them, April 30, 2020 is the day for the stakeholder engagement and not when the policy will take effect.

Chairman of the Chamber of Pharmacy, Harrison Kofi Abutiate, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday after public uproar over the policy.

Ghanaians are divided over the policy soon to be rolled out by Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy.

While some back the policy, many argue that paying for consultation fees at the pharmacy after seeing a doctor will amount to double charge.

But, Mr Abutiate said the policy, if implemented, will not be applicable to pharmacies attached to a health centre.

Rather, he explained that, retail pharmacies offering dispensary service will charge for dispensing drugs, counselling and others.

Mr Abutiate hinted that, the fee might be a percentage of the amount of the drugs being bought at the pharmacy.

“In some countries, the fee is 1 to 2 percent of the value of the prescription so we are still discussing for a reasonable price for consumers,” he added.

All they are doing, the Chamber of Pharmacy Chairman stressed, is in the interest of the Ghanaian consumer.

Mr Abutiate appealed to the public to support their initiative to ensure due diligence for value for money.