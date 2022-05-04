The Ghana Link Network Services Limited, and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nick Danso Adjei, have been honoured at the maiden edition of the Ghana CEO Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

That awards scheme recognized the Ghana Links Services CEO as the Trade Facilitation CEO of the Year, and the Entrepreneur of the Year respectively.

These recognitions are undisputable considering the impact its Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) has brought to revenue mobilization and safety at the country’s ports.

President’s appreciation

Recently, the Ghana Link Services Limited, operators of the Integrated Customs Management System were praised by President Nana Akufo Addo in the 2022 State of the Nations Address, in helping the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to increase their revenue target.

The ICUMS is said to have raked in GHC 6.08 billion in 2021.

The amount represents 28.05% of the GHC 57.32 billion that GRA collected last year.

According to the President, the GRA had informed him of how the introduction of ICUMS has streamlined Customs operations and increased tax collection at the country’s entry points.

The Ghana CEO Awards board says ‘It takes a dynamic visionary CEO of the caliber of Mr. Nick Danso, the CEO of the Ghana Link Network Services Limited to drive such innovative solutions’ hence the reason for his nominations and recognition.

The CEO’s award recognized his zealous role in leading the Ghana Revenue Authority to make major interventions in addressing concerns of the GRA and shippers, which had enhanced trade facilitation at the various ports.

According to the CEO of Ghana Link Service LTD, ‘‘the Integrated Customs Management Systems is being managed by the Ghana Link Network Services, to help the Ghana Revenue Authority, track cargo, the arrival of vessels and prevent tempering of figures’’

ICUMS being operated at the country’s ports is tracking and helping in arresting persons diverting or stealing containers and stopping tax invaders, he said.

Feedbacks

Speaking to Adom News the CEO of Ghana Link Services, Nick Danso Adjei, said, “It was not easy coming up with the system, but we did it with excellence and we are still doing it.

As I speak to you, 30 Koreans are in Ghana working with us to improve the system. So, I am not surprised that the President congratulated us the last time he spoke”

He further added, “We said the system was good but people refuted from the inception and that posed some challenges, nonetheless, we didn’t relent on our efforts to offer the best solution and here we are managing such a profitable system, raking in billions of cedis to the national kitty”.

Results

The CEO believes the results being witnessed by the operators of the ICUMS is unprecedented “Before the system was introduced, people were stealing containers, a reason they vehemently opposed its implementation For instance, the system was able to direct GRA and our managers to a warehouse where some persons were arrest for diverting containers”.

Expansion

The Ghana Link Services LTD says plans are far advanced to expand and improve the system. ‘My Partner Mr. Havi is also here and he is tightening things, he brings his European ideas we merge that with what Koreans are doing to tighten our operations”

Background

‘ICUMS Flagship Project On March 29th, 2018, the Government of Ghana, acting through the Ministry of Trade and Industry entered into an agreement with Ghana Link Services for the provision of a fully integrated trade facilitation and customs management system (ICUMS) for Ghana Revenue Authority – Customs Division.

ICUMS is a total customs administration solution, customizable to fit any environment by integrating the expertise and experience accumulated throughout the history of its development.