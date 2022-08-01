Bismark Botchwey, also known as Sintim in the media industry, has been appointed as Central Music Awards’ (CMA) Deputy Communications Executive, an annual awards scheme organised by Heritage Promotions.

Mr Botchwey will be working alongside the CMA’s Communications Executive Mr Emmanuel Mani Kay Buckman and other executives.

With his prowess in tackling and addressing issues in the industry, he has earned the respect and recognition of many as well as the Central Music Awards board. Central Music Awards is an annual award scheme that recognises and awards deserving musicians, sound engineers, video directors, DJs, and others in the Central Region of Ghana.

In addition to being a Ghanaian travel & celebrity blogger, he is also a Publicist, Freelance Journalist, Talent Manager, Artistes Promoter, Digital Marketer, Social Media Influencer and Geography Teacher at Nyankumasi Ahenkro Senior High School in the Central Region of Ghana.

Sintim is the founder and CEO of Sintim Media, an online news and Digital media company with associated brands such as SintimMedia.Com, SintimTV, Sintim Music, GeoTour, and Sintim Foundation.

He has been awarded in a number of award schemes including, Media House of the Year at the 2021 Central Business & Entertainment Awards as well as Media Brand of the Year 2021 at the Central Media Awards 2021.

He also received a Special Recognition Award during the unveiling of the 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers ranked by Avance Media

Other awards nominated include: Male Entrepreneur of the Year – Ghana Innovation Awards 2020, Writer of the Year – Ghana innovation Awards 2020, Blogger / Promoter of the year – Ghana Innovation Awards 2020, Youth Blogger Of The Year – Youth Excellence Awards 2019, Best Blogger / Blogging Site Of The Year – Central Music Awards 2019, Celebrity Blogger Of The Year – FOKA Facebook Awards 2019 among others.

Plans are on the way to launch and unveil the celebration of this year’s Central Music Awards.

The CEO of Central Music Awards in an interview stated that this year’s celebration will be one of a kind as CMA continues to be the first-ever awards scheme to have started in Ghana and has given birth to the other regional awards schemes.