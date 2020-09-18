The Chief and Queenmother of Diabane with the help of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly are reclaiming part of the town’s cemetery to make room for an expansion of the communities football field.

The exhumation process was supervised by the Assembly’s Environmental Health Department.

Photo credit: WRReporters

Family and relatives have therefore trooped in their numbers to the cemetery in Diabene, a suburb of Kojokrom in the Essikadu-Ketan Constituency to collect the remains of their relatives for reburial.

A backhoe loader was seen breaking open the graves to exhume the bodies, while the relatives watched on with coffins in hand to pick up the remains of their dead.

